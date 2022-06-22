The Washington City Mission will host an open house Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., to celebrate Sally's House, the new home of the nonprofit's Single Women’s Next Step program.
The program offers a steppingstone for single women who are completing City Mission's life-recovery program. Single Women's Next Step program provides support, housing, encouragement, and financial stability as women transition into independent living.
City Mission has long wanted to open a separate facility for single women in need of its next step program. An anonymous donor recently made a significant contribution that made it possible for the mission to open the next step program in a historic, Victorian-style home.
The donor named the house Sally’s House, in honor Dr. Sally Mounts, City Mission’s Chief Development Officer.
The new next step facility will accommodate 15 single women. With the addition of the next step facility, the Mission can house a total of 41 homeless women.
"There is a real need for services for homeless women in our area, and this facility is going to open up more beds in our program and provide a comfortable and caring home for women in need, said Mounts. "We are so grateful to all the donors and volunteers who are partnering with us to make this possible. This is such a blessing for City Mission and for our community."
The open house will be held on the City Mission campus, 84 W. Wheeling St., Washington.
For questions, or to RSVP, contact Chris Rogers, event coordinator, at 724-222-8530, ext. 283.
City Mission has provided food, shelter and counseling for the homeless for more than 80 years in order to help them on their journey to independent living.
City Mission’s comprehensive program addresses short-term and long-term needs, including drug and alcohol counseling, mental health and medical treatment, legal aid, and employment training.