Washington City Mission will hold its seventh annual Mission Possible 5K Run/1 Mile Walk on Aug. 6 at 8 a.m at Peterswood Park.
The race, sponsored by AccuTrex Products Inc., benefits the Crabtree Kovacicek Veterans House for homeless veterans, which opened in July 2018 and houses 22 homeless veterans, and helps them to return to independent living.
“This is a unique run because it was conceived to benefit a shelter for homeless veterans, and veterans feature prominently in the opening ceremonies and the event itself,” said City Mission Chief Development Officer Dr. Sally Mounts, a retired lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Army.
AccuTrex President and CEO Marty Beichner, who was a corpsman on the ground in Vietnam with the 2nd Battalion 26th Marines, was named Pittsburgh’s Vetrepeneur of the Year in 2020, an honor presented annually to one of the region’s outstanding veteran business owners.
Last year, City Mission’s Veterans Program had a 77% success rate helping homeless veterans return to independent living.
To register for the event, or to find out more information, visit www.missionpossiblerun.org.