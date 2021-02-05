Sweet Sunday is a bittersweet day for Katie Mason. She attended the very first one, 27 years ago, with her father, Craig Mason, who died in 2000.
“We volunteered together,” Mason said. “They are some of my most cherished memories with him.”
She was elementary school aged then and helped out by picking up napkins and trash. This year, Mason has a larger role in Sweet Sunday, as the Washington City Mission’s event coordinator.
“I think my dad would by very proud that I’m working for such a wonderful nonprofit with a mission that is timeless,” Mason said. “I’ve found that nonprofit work is really what brings me joy.”
After being hired in May, Mason was tasked with helping maintain the nonprofit’s largest annual fundraiser, during a year of social distancing.
“It’s been a challenge, but it’s been very rewarding,” she said. “I am honored to be working alongside amazing people to create an event that encompasses the essence of Sweet Sunday while maintaining low-risk of spread during the pandemic.”
Sweet Sunday is being delivered this year, with about 22,000 sweets from which to choose. In previous years, the event was held at the Hilton Garden Inn at Southpointe and brought in more than 2,000 people. The City Mission will bring the annual dessert festival to people’s homes this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“For years, people have loved Sweet Sunday,” said Sally Mounts, the City Mission’s chief development officer, in a news release. “It’s a fun family event at a reasonable price point. We’re doing everything we can to transfer that fun spirit to a virtual/at-your-door delivery event.”
According to Mason, the fundraiser, which is presented by Realty One Group Gold Standard, will begin Feb. 15, for folks to place their sweets orders on the City Mission’s website. Sweets will then be delivered to the residents’ homes Feb. 28, as long as they live within a 30-mile radius to the City Mission. Any orders placed Feb. 28 will be delivered March 1, according to the release.
“The sweets will also be delivered right to your door, along with a special surprise bag full of goodies, including your program, information on voting for your favorite sweets, kids’ activities, and gifts from our sponsors,” Mason said.
The City Mission will also host a Facebook live event Feb. 28 featuring a virtual concert by Scott Blasey of The Clarks. Mason said participants can also bid on silent auctions and purchase tickets for raffle baskets and other prizes.
“My favorite part of Sweet Sunday is the basket auctions,” Mounts said in the release. “It’s always been so much fun to see the glittering baskets lined up, waiting for tickets. We’re having the same auction, only this year, it’s online.”
All proceeds from the event will go towards the Mission’s programs.
Although the event looks different this year, City Mission President/CEO Dean Gartland said “the need remains the same.”
“This is a critical time of year because of the pandemic and the need for hope is greater than ever,” he said in the release. “This will certainly be a different Sweet Sunday than I’m used to. However, I’m really looking forward to connecting online with first-time Sweet Sunday supporters.”