City Mission in Washington is taking precautions to protect its residents and to help mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.
New residents will not be accepted at the shelter starting today. Most of the new residents who come to City Mission are referrals from other agencies, according to Brian Johansson, the chief operating officer for the mission, and they are going to pause for at least a week on accepting referrals to see how the situation evolves.
People who are homeless and seeking shelter will be referred to other agencies, Johansson said.
Many of the residents of City Mission are elderly and are particularly at risk following a coronavirus diagnosis, Johansson explained.
“We’re learning as we go here,” he said.
And, as of today, the following operations will be suspended for 30 days or until it becomes appropriate to resume them:
- Volunteer programs at 84 W. Wheeling St., the main City Mission campus, and at the donation center at 1000 Sheffield St., in Washington;
- Chapel and group meetings and career training services;
- The Samaritan Center Food Pantry;
- Campus tours;
- The cold weather shelter.
In the meantime, meal services will be adjusted. A boxed lunch and dinner will be handed out to community members in need.
The meals will be given out at the door of 58 W. Strawberry Lane, in Washington. For meal times, check citymission.org or entrance door.
Due to the paused services of the Samaritan Care Center, those in need are encouraged to use the meal services. At the current Samaritan Care Center door, Thursdays will be designated for distribution of pre-packed food bags. Distribution will be from 1 to 3 p.m.
Also, residents will be required, for nonessential travel, to stay in the city of Washington, during the 30-day time period to avoid potential exposure to the virus and keep all residents safe. Any residents who believes they have the virus or have been in contact with someone suspected of having the virus, will have access to testing at Centerville Clinics. Plans are in place to contain tested and infected individuals.
Donations will continue to be accepted off the main City Mission campus. Donations can be mailed to 84 W. Wheeling St., in Washington, or online to citymission.org. Clothing and shoes will be accepted at the warehouse at 1000 Sheffield St., Washington.