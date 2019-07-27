A local partnership that started last year has turned into a home run for the City Mission, as its residents will take on Range Resources employees in a second-annual fundraising softball game.
The first pitch of the game will be tossed at 2:55 p.m. Aug. 6 at Wild Things Park.
“Even though Range Resources is our opposition during the game, they’ve been a blessing of a teammate,” Steve Nicholas, the mission’s director of human resources and administration, said in a news release.
Nicholas coaches the mission’s softball team, which lost to Range last year 14 to 8, when the softball game tradition began.
Eric Smith, corporate relations manager for the mission, said while Range Resources has worked with and donated to the mission in the past, last year they were looking for something a little different.
“Range Resources wanted to have a little more employee engagement and get our residents involved,” Smith said.
Last year, the Range employees took on the City Mission Sluggers at North Strabane Park, raising $5,500 for the mission.
“We wanted to do something beyond just giving them money,” said Christina Kramer, community relations specialist for Range Resources. “We wanted to create something special for the residents.”
Kramer said in a news release that the most memorable part of that first game happened at the end.
“We were all having such a great time, that both teams decided to stick around and play extra pick-up games until the sun went down,” she said in the release.
Nicholas said the mission residents had so much fun that some who have moved on and are no longer residents still want to play in the game this year.
“It gives our residents a sense of normalcy,” Nicholas said. “Life in a homeless shelter trying to recover is extremely hard, but going out as a group to have fun, be successful, and play a game is a very normal part of summer. It’s a time for residents to enjoy and not worry about past or present shame, guilt, or regret.”
This year, the mission expects to see even bigger results from the game, since the Washington Wild Things have joined the partnership, Smith said. Following the fundraiser game, the Wild Things will compete against the Joliet Slammers at 7:05 p.m.
“They were generous in allowing us a special link to sell tickets, with a portion going to the City Mission,” Smith said.
Kramer said the Wild Things made a sponsorship agreement with Range to use the field.
People who buy tickets for the Wild Things game can also watch the City Mission Sluggers’ game earlier in the day. If they buy tickets at https://groupmatics.events/event/HitsForTheHomeless or on the City Mission’s website, a portion of the proceeds will go to the mission.
“I can imagine this growing even further than what it is,” Smith said. “And I think that’s the hope.”