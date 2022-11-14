Thanksgiving is a busy time for the City Mission in Washington, which serves thousands of meals to hundreds of residents and community members in need every year during the nonprofit’s Five Days of Thanksgiving celebration.
City Mission also hosts hundreds of volunteers who work alongside staff and residents to create memorable experiences for those in need.
The mission’s Thanksgiving season kicks off Monday, Nov. 21, when Boxes of Love are distributed to families in the community. Boxes of Love program provides all of the ingredients to make a Thanksgiving meal, including a turkey, sides dishes, and dessert.
The boxes are being provided by Bell Containers, and the turkeys are being supplied through 2,000 Turkeys. Additionally, City Mission’s Boxes of Love will distribute an additional 400 turkeys to churches and food pantries throughout Washington County.
Also, from Nov. 20-24, City Mission will host its Five Days of Thanksgiving. Each lunch and dinner will be a specially prepared meal by the kitchen staff and served family-style by a team of volunteers whose goal is to spread cheer to all the residents and community members who visit the dining hall.
“Our Thanksgiving celebration is a way of giving back,” said Dr. Sally Mounts, Chief Development Officer. “We host five full days of delicious meals, culminating in Thanksgiving dinner with all the trimmings. It’s a wonderful way to celebrate the holiday.”
A hot meal is an opportunity to show love and compassion to someone in need.
To see how you can help City Mission make a difference in the lives of the hungry and homeless, please visit dwww.citymission.org.
