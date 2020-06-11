With Southwestern Pennsylvania now in the green phase of coronavirus mitigation, Washington’s City Mission is making some adjustments to its procedures.
The City Mission is now accepting groups of volunteers rather than just individuals. All volunteers are being asked to wear masks and engage in social distancing. Individuals with conditions that might make them particularly vulnerable to the coronavirus are being asked to hold off on volunteering for the time being.
Tours of the City Mission’s facilities are now available, but outside meetings by groups like Alcoholics Anonymous and Narcotics Anonymous will still not take place. The meetings have been happening virtually since the start of the pandemic earlier this year.
Also, hours at the Waynesburg and Belle Vernon thrift stores have been expanded to 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The thrift stores in Washington, Rostraver, Canonsburg, Monongahela and North Strabane are open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. With appropriate precautions, the City Mission is also resuming the large-item donation pickup. Additional information is available by calling 724-222-8530.
New residents are being allowed into the mission. As in the yellow phase, they are being asked to wear face masks, practice social distancing and undergo a medical screening. All new residents will be brought into the facility from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays.
For additional information call 724-222-8530.