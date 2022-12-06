‘Tis the season for giving, and you can bring joy to someone in need this Christmas.
‘Tis the season for giving, and you can bring joy to someone in need this Christmas.
The Washington City Mission is sponsoring an Angel Tree through Amazon Wish List that provides Christmas gifts to the mission’s residents.
The City Mission serves up to 175 veterans, men, women, and women with children on its campus in the city of Washington.
The organization emphasized that the gifts help residents feel loved and cared for at Christmas. For some, the gift will be the first Christmas present they have received in a long time.
Your gifts make a difference, said Gary Porter, communications director at the mission. The items on the Angel Tree Wish List are all items that residents need and use regularly.
He said residents appreciated their Angel Tree gifts so much last year that many are still wearing or using them.
For adult gifts, visit https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/3OX6HHA1U01LU.
For children’s gifts, visit https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/210R4ZHC8KJ61.
Gifts are sent directly to the City Mission on behalf of the giver.
The Angel Tree is one of seven Amazon Wish lists the City Mission has established to provide items the mission needs for its residents and the community.
