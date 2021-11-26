Despite the ongoing challenges of COVID-19, Washington City Mission continued its tradition of serving those in need on Thanksgiving.
The organization held a brunch and dinner for its residents, in addition to walk-ins, at its West Wheeling Street shelter.
City Mission currently has about 125 residents, according to Judy Sandy, manager of food services.
“They have more choices today than normal,” Sandy said. “I was trying to make it a little more special.”
For brunch, City Mission provided a plate featuring bacon, sausage, eggs and pancakes – with the option for cool whip and a caramel drizzle on top.
“Of course, we’re having our turkey tonight with our sweet potato casserole and all the trimmings for turkey. We’ll give them coffee and fresh brewed iced tea to drink, and lots of pumpkin pie for dessert,” Sandy said.
With COVID-19 cases spiking in the area, Sandy said City Mission leadership made the decision to practice the same precautions as last year to keep their residents safe.
Walk-ins were not allowed to sit down for a meal, but were offered a to-go box. The City Mission also did the work without many of its volunteers.
Sandy said City Mission typically has about 20 volunteers helping on Thanksgiving.
“Because of COVID, there are no volunteers. If there were volunteers, the residents would come in and sit down, and the volunteers would come up and get their food and take it to them,” Sandy said.
Thanksgiving was the last day for the City Mission’s “Five Days of Thanksgiving.” Beginning Sunday evening, the City Mission offered nine meals to residents through the week.
“Last night’s dinner was lasagna,” Sandy said.
Another effect of the pandemic has been less walk-ins, according to Sandy.
She added City Mission could previously expect 50 people coming for dinner.
“Now I’m going to get 15 or 20 for dinner, 15 for lunch,” Sandy said.