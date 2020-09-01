A Washington man is in jail after being accused of assaulting a woman and threatening her with a butcher knife when she declined to have sex with him early Monday morning.
Willie H. Canon, 59, of 65 Campbell Ave., allegedly attacked the woman about 12:26 a.m. He punched her in the face multiple times, ripped her braids out of her head, and choked her until she couldn’t breathe, according to the criminal complaint.
The woman told police that she bit Canon to try to escape. Canon then attempted to strike her with a full length mirror, but swung and missed, the complaint said.
When Canon retrieved a butcher knife and threatened to stab the woman with it, she ran barefoot to a neighbor’s house, according to the complaint. Police said the woman was shaking and had injuries to her face and neck. She was evaluated by EMS at the scene.
When police went to interview Canon, who already had a warrant for his arrest, Canon told police that the woman was the “instigator,” the complaint said. While at the residence, police observed the mirror, the knife in the bedroom and the woman’s braids on the floor.
Canon was charged with strangulation, simple assault, terroristic threats and harassment. He was arraigned Monday morning by District Judge Joshua Kanalis and jailed on $35,000 bond.