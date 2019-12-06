There’s a line in “The Grinch” where the green grump says, “Blast this Christmas music! It’s joyful and triumphant!”
If the Grinch visited downtown Washington Friday night, he would have found the city similarly joyful and triumphant, with plenty of Christmas music.
Washington marked the start of the holiday season with its annual Christmas parade, with Santa himself making his yearly appearance riding in a fire truck.
There was fun to be found before and after the parade, too, at the fourth annual Holiday Market held at the Community Pavilion on South Main Street. The event brought together more than 40 vendors selling a variety of high-quality, hand-crafted items, wares, food and spirits.
Christmas music was provided by strolling accordionist Tom Queen, and Washington Community Theatre members, dressed in Dickensian fashion sang Christmas carols.
Hundreds of paradegoers lined the route along Main Street and watched as 77 entries passed by.
Fire trucks, floats and motorcycles were bedecked with with Christmas lights, tinsel and bows.
Trinity and Washington High School bands – whose band members wore Santa hats and adorned their instruments with lights and bows – and several dance academies entertained with a repertoire of Christmas songs.
Also taking part were area civic organizations, veterans groups, businesses, churches, schools, cheerleading groups and sports teams.
There were four-legged participants, too, as Bridge to Home Animal Rescue brought dogs available for adoption to the parade.
Ella Luzadder, 7, of Washington, sat on a curb holding a little metal bucket to collect candy distributed by several of the parade participants.
“My favorite part is when they toss the candy,” said Ella, who sprang into action every time goodies were thrown.
Michelle Ringer and her husband, Stephen, brought their two daughters, Evelyn, 2½, and Elina, five months, to the Holiday Market to visit Santa before grabbing food and drinks and finding a spot to watch the parade.
Accompanied by Ringer’s sisters and three-month-old niece, the group also took a horse-and-carriage ride.
“It’s been a lot of fun,” said Ringer, holding onto light sticks she purchased earlier.
Elisa Butler and her mother, Ann Crouse, both of South Strabane Township, sipped mulled wine and browsed through the boutiques and shops.
Butler said she has attended the parade for several years, and her son, Eli, is a percussionist for Trinity High School Band, which made its annual appearance.
“I like it, and on nights like tonight when it’s not frigid or rainy or snowy, it’s nice to come out,” said Butler, as the temperature hovered at about 36 degrees.
The Holiday Market is an annual event for shops such as Kaleidoscope II.
“Not only does it help us get word out about our little shop in Washington, but it also lets us get to meet new people,” said Amy Hess, co-owner of the co-op, which features handmade items including jewelry, journals and clothing.
The parade began with the annual lighting of the Christmas tree near the Main Street pavilion when Mayor Scott Putnam flipped the switch.
Several businesses remained open until 9 p.m., serving hot chocolate, coffee and cookies.
Marcy Rubenstein of Washington said she has attended the parade for several years. Her children had participated in many of them, but she attended Friday’s parade to support friends’ children
“It just feels like a nice light-up night event,” said Rubenstein. “It’s a good night to enjoy with family and friends.”