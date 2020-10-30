Washington City Hall closed Thursday night after it was learned that Washington County Commissioner Nick Sherman had tested positive for COVID-19.
City Hall, at 55 E. Maiden St., will remain closed at least through Sunday, according to city Councilman Matt Staniszewski, "while we perform thorough cleaning and sanitizing of the area." He added, however, that City Hall may reopen Monday if the sanitizing effort is completed by the end of the weekend.
Staniszewski said Sherman, Mayor Scott Putnam and members of City Council met for a workshop on Monday. He said those individuals are "following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention protocols to protect our employees and the public. We take their safety as a top priority."
Staniszewski said he did not attend the workshop because of a prior commitment.