The attorney representing Washington Councilman Matthew Staniszewski requested a continuance Thursday in a case relating to Staniszewski’s drunken-driving arrest in August.
“We’ve requested the court consider granting him into the ARD program,” Attorney Sean Logue said Thursday morning.
Logue said that since this is Staniszewski’s first DUI charge in 10 years, it’s treated as a first offense, making him eligible for the Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition program. Logue said the continuance will provide the court about 30 days to review both his request and documentation regarding Staniszewski’s status.
Logue said that because of Staniszewski’s previous history – this is his fourth DUI since 2004 – the court will need to review all that Staniszewski has done regarding treatment. Logue said he submitted several status update letters from treatment programs his client has been involved in.
Staniszewski completed a month-long inpatient treatment program and is now participating in weekly outpatient meetings. As per his requirements through adult probation, he’s also been wearing an ankle monitor since his preliminary hearing in December.
Logue said Staniszewski has done “everything humanly possible” to maintain sobriety.
“There will eventually be a plea in this case,” Logue said. “Mr. Staniszewski is taking responsibility for his actions.”
City police filed the DUI charge against Staniszewski after he was discovered passed out behind the wheel of his vehicle, which was blocking traffic on East Wheeling Street near Shaffer Avenue at 1 p.m. Aug. 26.
Staniszewski is in the third of a four-year term on council.