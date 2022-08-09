If tracing your family tree is on your bucket list but you’re unsure where to start, Citizens Library is offering three, free courses on genealogical research, beginning this month and continuing until October.
Donna Edwards-Jordan of North Huntingdon, who has 25 years of genealogy experience, will provide the three-part series beginning with “Coming to America,” scheduled for 6 p.m. Aug. 17.
The session will address finding the immigrant ancestor that American families have in common. Finding such ancestors is the ultimate challenge of research, according to Edwards-Jordan, because we want to know not only where our ancestors came from but knowledge about their lives before they came to America. The program will provide not only the history of immigration to America but tips for finding your own immigrant ancestors.
According to Edwards-Jordan, ancestry research can be difficult but it offers real rewards, not only with the opportunity to explore Old World roots but by opening up the possibility of making connections with existing relatives and families in other countries.
Edwards-Jordan has been leading workshops on family history since 2005. She is a member of the Western Pennsylvania Genealogical Society and the Daughters of the American Revolution, Queen Aliquippa Chapter.
She provided genealogical and local history material for author Kimberly Hess’ biography of Fayette County suffragist, industrialist and philanthropist Sarah B. Cochran.
She offers a wide range of genealogy talks to libraries, historical societies and civic groups on topics that include starting a family tree, Irish genealogy, Scottish heritage, and working with the U.S. Census records, marriage and death records.
The series will include “Finding our Foremothers” at 6 p.m. Sept. 21 and, in October, “Step Away from the Computer,” at 2 p.m. Oct. 22.
The series is being sponsored by the Friends of Citizens Library in conjunction with the library.
Our current commenting system, The World Table, is shutting down effective July 31. Ahead of then, we'll be transitioning to a new commenting system that will only require your subscriber credentials to log in. We'll be testing and deploying this new system in the coming days. Please email webmaster@observer-reporter.com or call 724-222-2200 ext. 2421 with any questions or concerns. Thanks for reading and commenting!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.