The role men from Washington County played in the Civil War’s Battle of Gettysburg is the subject of a talk being given by two battlefield guide experts April 29.

Richard Schroeder and Francis Feyock will speak at Citizens Library on “Washington County’s Sons Defend the Keystone State, a Story of Hope and Honor” at 2 pm. that Saturday.

