Two music concerts featuring Washington musicians are planned for upcoming evenings at Citizens Library.
The first is a piano and violin concert by Alex Lee and Alice Martelli.
“Souvenirs From Eastern Europe” will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 29, in the library’s public meeting room.
The other is Ron Gordon, a gospel folk singer, who will perform at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 4.
Lee, who grew up in Washington, began studying the violin at the age of 6. He performed with the Pittsburgh Youth Symphony Orchestra and the Pittsburgh Civic Orchestra. He studied at the Eastman Kodak School of Music and the New World Symphony in Miami, where he was able to regularly serve as concertmaster.
He met Martelli in 2019 as performers in the Lincoln Center Stage chamber music program serving Holland America Line cruises. They have played more than 1,000 concerts together on sea and land.
Martelli, a native of Bologna, Italy, also began her musical studies at the age of 6, on the piano. She has degrees in both Piano Performance and Chamber Music and Vocal Chamber Music. She was awarded the first prize in the Chamber Music category of the 2015 Premio Crescendo International Competition in Florence.
Gordon, a local piano turner, also composes, sings, and plays piano, guitar, and harmonica. He has recorded three albums of original music. His wife, Mary, also harmonizes and plays the flute.
Gordon’s presentation also includes impromptu songs for his audience and boogie and blues music.
The library suggests calling 724-222-2400 to register or for more information.
