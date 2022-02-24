DONORA – Once again, residents have raised concerns about coal trucks traveling through the northern end of the borough and help is being sought from a state official.
The trucks and complaints about them were a major topic of discussion at an October council meeting as members of Concerned Citizens of Donora filled council chambers.
They were there that night to express their displeasure with trucks coming from the Donora River Terminal, a subsidiary of Robindale Energy & Associated Co., based in Latrobe.
When council met Feb. 10, residents called attention to the matter again, contending that the trucks continue to speed and produce dust.
“Nothing has changed,” said resident Bernie Borkowski, who has lived on Meldon Avenue for about 30 years. “They come right past my house. There’s dirt, noise, speeding – you name it, we got it all .... It’s very frustrating.”
Fred Berestecky, council vice president, said contact has been made with state Sen. Camera Bartolotta for her help in addressing the issue.
“The dust is a real big problem,” he said. “It gets on people’s homes. When I drive through that area that coal dust sticks to your car like a magnet.”
Berestecky also is concerned about the potential health hazard risks of coal dust.
“We need assistance,” Berestecky said. “We’re a small community. We’re having 200 coal trucks (a day) coming through town and it’s tough.”
Berestecky added the trucks travel about 12 to 15 hours per day from the coal yard in Carroll Township along Route 837.
Bartolotta said her office has contacted the state Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) and Department of Transportation.
“We informed them that there was an issue and asked if they could be of help,” Bartolotta said, adding that response to her office came very quickly. “These two departments have been very responsive and they’re sending their teams out there to take a look. Once we get those reports, we can proceed from there.”
She said she expects reports within the next couple of weeks.
DEP plans to take air quality and stormwater samples, while PennDOT will have representatives on site to see if speed limit signs are properly in place.
“They’re going to take a look and see,” Bartolotta said. “Would more signage help or is there enough and something else needs to happen? We just want to make sure people obey the speed limit, clean it up and slow the trucks down, keep everybody safe.”
Mayor Donald Pavelko said he has directed the police department to “keep an eye on the trucks.”
“When they see the police car, they’re on their mikes calling back to each other,” Pavelko said of the truck drivers. “At least we’re trying to do something in that direction. We’ve asked the state police for help, but they’re so busy we can’t get them to come in.”
Pavelko said he’s open to any suggestions to resolve the situation.
“We’re not going to be able to solve the situation overnight,” he said.
John Ross, senior operating manager of the Donora River Terminal, reiterated his sentiments that the terminal wants to be a good neighbor. He said he is in constant contact with borough officials.
“If you leave our facility and turn right toward Monongahela, DRT has zero trucks going in that direction,” Ross explained. “(Route 837) in that direction is probably dirtier than toward Donora. Our trucks are not creating all of the dirt.”
Ross said DRT purchased a new $300,000 street sweeper that is set to arrive March 28. He added that he drives the route daily to monitor the dirt.
“I haven’t really seen that there’s a problem,” he said. “We want to work with them, within reason. We’ll do what we can for them. We’ve been very supportive of Donora. But DRT has every right to operate.”