Ciarra’s Community Christmas Giveaway will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Washington High School. No registration is required.
Toys will be given away, along with coats, hoodies, gloves, socks, blankets, and essential and hygiene items, as long as supplies last.
Free Christmas wrapping and free cookies to- go will be provided. Free hot meals and beverages and refreshments also are available.
Donation items may be dropped off at Wash High outside the gymnasium between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. Saturday.
For Debbie and Lance Whitlock, co-founders of Neighbor 2 Neighbor in 2018 with Bill Burns, the giveaway had a special meaning.
The event is named in honor of Ciarra Whitlock Thomas, who died in July 2018 at the age of 29 following a two year battle with breast cancer.
Several nonprofits will be on site, including Washington County Center of Excellence, City Mission Samaritan Care Center, Washington Drug and Alcohol Commission, Our Kids Closet, LeMoyne Community Center, Highmark Wholecare, and Dress for Success.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.