When businesses close and shoppers rush home with the last of their treasures on Christmas Eve, churches usually open their doors to welcome the faithful for a celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ.
But “Silent Night” will not be ringing through some churches on Thursday; they will be silent, with in-person services called off due to escalating numbers of coronavirus cases. Other churches have opted to stay open, but have asked those wanting to attend to register in advance, so the number of worshipers in the pews can be limited.
“Since the middle of November, we’ve had online-only (services),” said the Rev. Ann Schmid, the senior pastor at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Peters Township. Like other churches, Our Redeemer had virtual services in the spring, but then opted to have services outdoors during the summer. They went back to online-only as COVID-19 numbers escalated throughout the fall, and decided that an in-person Christmas Eve service would not be viable.
And, Schmid pointed out, the service wouldn’t be the same without singing. Singing, shouting and talking loudly within confined spaces have been pinpointed by health officials as being the prime ways in which COVID-19 is spread.
So, the church will be posting a Christmas Eve service for children by noon on Thursday, followed by a candlelight service going online at 7 p.m. A 29-member choir will be singing online as part of the service. An intern at the church recorded each member individually, Schmid said, and pulled it together so the choir will be singing in unison.
Avery United Methodist Church in North Franklin Township is also sidestepping Christmas Eve services. Instead, members have been receiving a Christmas Eve service on DVD as part of a “Home for Christmas” box. The service is also available on the church’s YouTube channel.
“Each church has to make the decision that’s best for their context and congregation,” said the Rev. Erik Hoeke, the church’s pastor. “For us, we decided that instead of trying to get as close as we can to ‘normal,’ why not envision a completely new way of celebrating Christmas?”
Hoeke added that he and members of the church’s council were anticipating that there might be another suspension of in-person worship looming, and decided to put together the “Home for Christmas” boxes. Along with the DVD, each box contains crafts, decorations, and materials for worship. All told, they have gone out to 56 members, some of whom are not frequent churchgoers.
“To me, that’s a sign that people are turning to religion right now to find hope and encouragement,” Hoeke said.
Westminster Presbyterian Church in Upper St. Clair is striking something of a middle ground. There will be “a brief opportunity for people to come together” on Thursday at 5 p.m. outside the church, according to the Rev. Louise Rogers, the church’s associate pastor. Candles will be lit and “Silent Night” will be sung, along with other carols. Then, a contemporary service will be offered online at 7 p.m., followed by a traditional service online at 8 p.m.
}In October, the Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh announced that Bishop David Zubik had granted permission for Christmas Vigil Masses to start as early as 2 p.m. on Thursday. Technically, Christmas Vigil Masses are supposed to be in the evening, but the Vatican and the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops have signed off on moving them forward because of the pandemic.
And the Bible Chapel, based in McMurray, is going ahead with Christmas Eve services at its churches, which include one on West Wheeling Street in Washington. Reservations are required, “s{span}o we can continue to keep a safe and clean environment for worship,” according to Maria Stockman, the communications director for the Bible Chapel.
Indoor gatherings and events with 10 or more people were prohibited in Pennsylvania starting Dec. 12 by the administration of Gov. Tom Wolf to try to lower the number of coronavirus cases in the commonwealth. However, churches and other houses of worship are excluded. In November, the U.S. Supreme Court struck down restrictions on religious services that had been put in place in New York.