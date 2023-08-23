Church to host cooking class
A free plant-based cooking class will be offered at 5 p.m. Sunday at Washington Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 901 N. Main St.
Updated: August 23, 2023 @ 1:11 am
To register, call Debbie at 724-747-4268. The class will be presented along with the Washington Adventurer Kids.
