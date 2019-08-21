“More Than A Garage Sale” will be held in both O’Brien and Pope Benedict Halls at St. Benedict the Abbot Church, 120 Abington Drive in McMurray.
It will be begin Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., with an early bird ($5 admission fee). It will continue Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and conclude Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon with a $5 bag sale.
There will be a variety of special sales on Friday. Items include adult and children’s clothing and accessories, jewelry, toys, books, home decor, small furniture, indoor and outdoor household items, bed/bath linens, tools, plants and holiday decorations.
Refreshments are available. The sale is sponsored by the Women of St. Benedict, and proceeds benefit St. Benedict the Abbot Church and local charities.