First United Methodist Church of Washington, corner of College and Beau Streets, Washington, will recognize the Lenten season with luncheons on each Wednesday throughout the 40-day period: March 1, 8, 15, 22, and 29.
First Church invites the Washington community will join in these luncheons to enjoy soup, sandwich, fruit and cookies beginning at 11:45 a.m. and concluding with a keynote speaker delivering an inspirational message.
