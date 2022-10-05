Chartiers Crossroads Presbyterian Church, 502 Old Hickory Ridge Road, Washington, will host a luncheon featuring ventriloquist Cindy Speck, who will perform a family-friendly show from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8. Lunch begins at 1 p.m., followed by the show at 2.
A free will offering will be accepted. For additional information, call the church at 724-222-0384.
