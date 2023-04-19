CHROME Federal Credit Union will host a free, community shred event Saturday in the parking lot of the Meadow Lands Branch, 440 Racetrack Road, Washington.
Shredding will take place from 9 a.m. to noon. All are welcome to drive up to have their documents safely and securely shredded on site by Shred-it, the leading document destruction service.
