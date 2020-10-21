CHROME Federal Credit Union and Chartiers-Houston High School are teaming up to host a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 30 at CHROME’s branch on Racetrack Road, Meadow Lands.
The blood drive has two goals: to boost blood donations for Vitalant and to raise money for a senior scholarship.
“There is a need in our community, and this is a way for students to give back,” said Chartiers-Houston High School teacher Tara Finfrock, who is organizing the blood drive.
Finfrock said the blood drive is open to everyone, and that antibody testing will be provided.
The more donors who participate, the more money Chartiers-Houston earns toward the scholarship.
Kristen Lane, marketing lead with Vitalant, said the blood drive is “critically important,” especially as fall and winter approach.
“This time of year, blood drives often decrease, but hospitals’ need for blood often increases. Donating blood is saving someone’s life,” said Lane, noting that the COVID-19 pandemic has badly impacted the number of blood drives organizations are hosting. Lane said hundreds of drives have been canceled since the pandemic began.
Vitalant supplies all the blood to hospitals in the UPMC and AHN networks, as well as local hospitals in Washington and eastern West Virginia. The company also provides blood and blood products, platelets and plasma to Washington Hospital, Canonsburg Hospital and Washington Health System Greene.
Lane said Vitalant’s local donation center is currently not on pace to meet the blood needs of local hospitals, but it is able to import blood donations from other Vitalant locations.
Bob Flanyak, president and CEO of CHROME, which has held blood drives for Vitalant for several years, said it was important to co-host a drive with Chartiers-Houston.
“It’s a win for the community and a win for the students,” said Flanyak.
Vitalant has initiated safety strategies to keep donors and staff members safe during blood drives, including taking temperatures, social distancing between donor chairs, continuously sanitizing, using sterile, one-time collection kits, and requiring masks.
Lane thanked CHROME and the high school for holding the blood drive and encouraged other groups and organizations to consider hosting a drive.
“We really need our community leaders to step up and, whenever possible, open their facilities for blood drives,” she said. “Make an appointment. We’ll be waiting for you with virtual hugs.”
To make an appointment to donate blood for the blood drive, visit Vitalant.org.