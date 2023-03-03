Christina “Chrissy” Fox Grasso has announced her primary election candidacy for magisterial district judge in Peters Township.

Grasso, 37, is a lifelong resident of Washington County and has lived in Peters Township since 2015. She is a graduate of Washington& Jefferson College and Duquesne University School of Law. Grasso is a member of the Washington County Bar Association and is recording secretary for the Peters Township Youth Commission.

