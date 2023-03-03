Christina “Chrissy” Fox Grasso has announced her primary election candidacy for magisterial district judge in Peters Township.
Grasso, 37, is a lifelong resident of Washington County and has lived in Peters Township since 2015. She is a graduate of Washington& Jefferson College and Duquesne University School of Law. Grasso is a member of the Washington County Bar Association and is recording secretary for the Peters Township Youth Commission.
“I believe my experience as an attorney, both as a former prosecutor and auditor, makes me uniquely qualified for this position. As your magistrate, I will work tirelessly to ensure that the administration of justice is carried out fairly and impartially,” Grasso said in her announcement.
Grasso formerly worked as a prosecutor under District Attorney Eugene Vittone, and as a law clerk for former Washington County Judge Janet Moschetta Bell.
“While serving as an assistant district attorney, I conducted preliminary hearings, juvenile delinquency hearings, and was assigned to criminal trial lists where I handled the disposition of various misdemeanors and felonies,” Grasso said.
She went from working in the courthouse to a job with PNC Bank as a senior trust officer in the charitable and endowment division, and later as an assistant vice president in the asset management internal audit group.
Grasso lives in Venetia with her husband, Michael Grasso, and their two children. They are members of St. John XXIII Parish in McMurray.
“I would be honored to be your next magisterial district judge and humbly request your support,” Grasso said.
The district court in Peters Township also covers Elrama, Finleyville, Gastonville, Nottingham Township and Union Township.
