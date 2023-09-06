Washington Festival Chorale, under its new director, Mitchell Stecker, will begin rehearsals Sunday, Sept. 10, at 6:30 p.m. The chorale rehearses at First Presbyterian Church 1793, 100 E. Wheeling St., Washington.
The chorale is inviting new members and is open to all people who like to sing, from high schoolers through older adults. Rehearsals are for two Christmas concerts, on Dec. 9 at Faith Presbyterian Church, Washington, and Dec. 10, at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, McMurray.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.