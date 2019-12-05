A Penn State Extension master gardener will discuss how to choose and care for a live evergreen at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Peters Township Public Library.
Those interested in attending the class can register at the services desk of the library, 616 E. McMurray Road, or online at ptlibrary.org/events.
Extension notes this is the enrollment period for the three dozen 4-H clubs in Washington County. They are listed at https://extension.psu.edu/programs/4-h/counties/washington/join-4-h/4-h-clubs-listing/.
New members can find out more by checking the list online and attending a meeting.
New for 2020 is a 4-H Special Interest Club in computer science.
Participants will learn how to use computer science to create games, solve problems and engage with topics that interest them, apply science, technology, engineering and mathematics skills, tackle problem-solving, teamwork and prepare for both college and career.
There is no cost for youth who are already 4-H members, but for those new to the 4-H program, joining the club will cost $20.
The six-week computer science club will meet for the first time on Feb. 5 and each week thereafter for two hours at times to be announced in Washington County’s 4-H Extension Office, Suite 601, Courthouse Square office building, 100 W. Beau St., Washington.
Sign-up deadline is Jan. 24 with Sheila Hackinson, 4-H program assistant, 724-207-2004. There is a limit of 25 participants.