Bill Cardille

Associated Press

The late Bill Cardille, when he hosted “Chiller Theater” in Pittsburgh in the 1970s

“Chiller Theater” was so popular in Pittsburgh in the 1970s that “Saturday Night Live” and its golden-age cast that included Dan Aykroyd, John Belushi and Bill Murray were elbowed aside so the late-night showings of vintage horror and science-fiction films hosted by Bill Cardille could continue on WPXI-TV.

Of course, “Saturday Night Live” did eventually make it into its Saturday night slot, and the end credits rolled on “Chiller Theater” for the last time in 1984, 21 years after it began and just as home video was making much of the fare shown on the program readily available.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription