The Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh is collaborating with Pixar Animation Studios to create a new interactive exhibit based on its animated feature film “Inside Out.”
The exhibit, “Emotions at Play with Pixar’s ‘Inside Out,’” will offer visitors interactive experiences that will help them recognize, understand and balance their emotions while on an extraordinary adventure of storytelling and imagination. This will be the first interactive feature based on the film. It will debut at the Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh in September 2020, and will start a tour across the country to museums and libraries in May 2021.
Jane Werner, the executive director of the Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh, said in a news release, “We’re so excited to work with Pixar Animation Studios to create this exhibit. Their history of making films that appeal to core truths about learning and growing dovetail wonderfully with the Children’s Museum’s experience in creating exhibits that help children explore big concepts in social-emotional learning, such as empathy, love and forgiveness.”
For information, call 412-322-5058 or go online to exhibits@pittsburghkids.org.