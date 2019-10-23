The Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh is celebrating Fred Rogers’ three-decade relationship with the Children’s Museum with “Fred Rogers Memories,” a series that includes artifacts, special events, an exhibit pop-up and more.
“Fred Rogers taught us all how to listen to, talk to, and care for our neighbors, and that’s a lesson that is always relevant,” according to Jane Werner, the museum’s executive director. “His words, ‘think of the children first’ continue to guide us today.”
Upcoming “Fred Rogers Memories” events and activities include: A pop-up version of Daniel Tiger’s neighborhood in the museum’s nursery; a display of artifacts from “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood” in the MuseumLab; the 20th annual Mister Rogers Neighborhood Sweater Drive, which is happening from Nov. 7 to Dec. 20; and an evening of conversation about the legacy of Fred Rogers with former colleagues and other community leaders is scheduled for Nov. 7 at 6 p.m. in the MuseumLab.
More events will be scheduled in the multi-month celebration of Fred Rogers and his legacy at the Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh. For information about current and upcoming “Fred Rogers Memories” events and activities, go online to pittsburghkids.org/fredmemories.