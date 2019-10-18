An employee at a local gas station allegedly tried to stop three children from stealing candy, before one pulled out a firearm.
The children were at the Sunoco on Murtland Avenue at about noon Sunday, according to Washington police. The employee, who did not wish to be identified, said the child who pulled the gun on him may have been 6- or 7-years-old.
“They were just trying to steal candy,” the employee said.
The employee said the armed child was accompanied by a younger boy, whom he estimated to be about 4- or 5-years-old and a girl, who was 8- or 9-years-old.
According to police, the children spent about five minutes in the store before the employee approached them. The employee said he saw them placing candy in a green Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles backpack.
The older boy then reached into the bag and pulled out a black semi-automatic handgun and pointed it at the employee, police said.
The employee said the kids were gone seconds later.
According to police, the children were seen crossing North Avenue and entering the BP station across the street.
At about 11 p.m. the following night, a woman reported two children at the Sunoco at 195 Murtland Avenue to South Strabane police.
According to South Strabane police, the children, a boy and girl, had no adults with them. It was about 46 degrees at the time, and they were wearing just shorts and t-shirts. The caller told police their shoes were on the wrong feet.
The caller estimated the girl to be about 5-years-old, and the boy to be about 7-years-old. Police said they may have been two of the children involved in the robbery Sunday.
According to police, the caller gave the children candy and they left the store. They were seen going behind the KFC across the street and walking up the street. Police believe they may be staying at the Rodeway Inn.