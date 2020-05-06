Daily temperature checks, curbside drop-off and masks will likely become part of the new routine for parents when they return their children to day care.
“There will be some changes from what families are used to,” said Abigail Enz-Doerschner, assistant director of Once Upon a Time Early Learning Center, located on Henderson Avenue in Canton Township. “That may cause some concern on their part. They may have some fears about returning to the new normal.”
Like most child care facilities in the area, Once Upon a Time is closed but is planning new procedures in preparation for when Pennsylvania’s southwestern region moves into the “yellow phase” of COVID-19 mitigation. The day care is following recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for child care, but will make adjustments based on guidance it receives from Harrisburg.
“We’re waiting with bated breath about the governor’s plan. That will greatly inform our plan for the coming weeks,” Enz-Doerschner said.
When parents drop off children at Once Upon a Time, they will meet staff at the door who will take the children inside. All staff and children will have their temperatures checked.
According to Enz-Doerschner, parents not being allowed inside may not be a strict rule, but rather a very strong recommendation.
“Regulations say family members are always permitted to have access to their children. We can’t say they can’t come in,” Enz-Doerschner said.
She acknowledged that physical distancing in their program may be difficult. “Children are naturally drawn to each other,” she said.
However, children will be kept apart from each other when they are napping. They will also receive pre-plated meals rather than eating family-style.
Once Upon a Time will also be more strict with sick children.
“If a child is too ill to attend, they may be excluded from care. It may be more stringent,” Enz-Doerschner said. “We’re going to not be taking the chance there.”
At Little Rascals Early Learning Center, many of those same policies are already being put into practice.
Little Rascals, on Jefferson Avenue in Canton Township, is one of the few child care centers to receive a waiver from the state to continue operating.
Darleta Cole, owner and director, said the business has had the waiver since the beginning of April, but it decided not to reopen until last week.
Cole said many of the parents they serve are essential workers.
“These parents can’t go back to work if they don’t have a safe place to leave their children,” Cole said.
At Little Rascals, the children are not allowed to bring in anything from outside the building. That includes backpacks, toys and food.
Cole expects the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services to issue its own standards for child care, but Little Rascals is currently operating with many of the same procedures that Once Upon a Time plans to put into place.
While those caring for toddlers are asked to wear a mask, it is not a required of all the staff at Little Rascals.
“I just left it up to each teacher at this point if they wanted to wear a mask inside the facility,” Cole said.
There are also smaller classroom sizes. Currently, that is not difficult for Little Rascals, as it is caring for only 26 children but has capacity for 102. Cole said children are kept in groups of five or less.
“We practice social distancing. We also try to talk to kids about that,” Cole said.
As Pennsylvania begins to slowly reopen, Cole hopes that parents understand not everything will be as it was before the pandemic.
“We are taking every precaution to ensure the health and safety of the kids and my staff,” Cole said.