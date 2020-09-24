A raid on a Washington residence Wednesday resulted in the arrests of two Chicago men on charges they were selling cocaine and marijuana in the city.
Washington County detectives arrested the suspects, Terrell Jones, 35, and Tommie S. Holmes, 37, following the search of 23 W. Spruce St., court records show.
Holmes and Jones also were charged with selling drugs at unspecified times in July in Washington to a confidential informant who fears bodily harm if his identity in the case was revealed, charging documents state.
District Judge Michael Manfredi authorized Wednesday morning’s search that also revealed an unspecified amount of money. The quantity of cocaine and marijuana also was not revealed in court documents.
Both men face charges of illegal possession of a firearm, drug possession with intent to deliver and drug possession.
They are each being held in Washington County jail on $300,000 bond set by Manfredi.