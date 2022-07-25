Cherry Door

Photo courtesy of Dave Jones

Sally Johnson shows off plans for The Way Community Center in Waynesburg during an open house Friday for the Cherry Door, where she serves as general manager.

The Greene County Memorial Hospital Foundation recently took over operations for the Cherry Door Thrift Shop in Waynesburg and celebrated with an open house Friday.

Originally founded by the auxiliary of Greene County Memorial Hospital, the thrift shop accepts donations of clothing, books and a variety of small items such as kitchen appliances, tools and toys.

