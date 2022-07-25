The Greene County Memorial Hospital Foundation recently took over operations for the Cherry Door Thrift Shop in Waynesburg and celebrated with an open house Friday.
Originally founded by the auxiliary of Greene County Memorial Hospital, the thrift shop accepts donations of clothing, books and a variety of small items such as kitchen appliances, tools and toys.
“It’s great to see so many here today who care about the community,” Cherry Door general manager Sally Johnson said Friday.
Operations at the thrift store at 120 W. High St. officially changed hands July 1. The auxiliary had managed the shop for more than 60 years, but since 2015, WHS-Greene hospital oversaw the operations and managed it with auxiliary volunteers.
“I’m not sure I’ve ever met a more dedicated group of people than the volunteers, many of whom have served in the auxiliary for more than 20 years,” Johnson said.
When the auxiliary let the hospital know they no longer had the number of volunteers needed to continue to run the store, they talked with the leadership at WHS-Greene to make a plan to ensure it remained in the community. After much discussion and planning, the auxiliary and WHS agreed to pass the legacy on to the Greene County Memorial Hospital Foundation.
Foundation Executive Director David Jones recently reached out to the First Baptist Church of Waynesburg due to its recent development of a community outreach ministry called The Way. In response, more than a dozen volunteers now assist Johnson daily.
“I thought their dedication to the community and nearly unlimited resources in the form of volunteers was a perfect match,” Jones said. “Providing clothing and other items of necessities to those who need them truly aligned with their mission.”
The Foundation, which also owns and operates the EQT REC Center in Franklin Township, is also providing funding for the shop program.
“It just goes to show you when people and organizations get together for the good of a community how much can be accomplished,” Jones said.
The Cherry Door is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with extended hours Thursday.
