A Chartiers Township woman accused of driving under the influence while her 10-year-old daughter was in the front seat of her vehicle is facing multiple charges.
Chartiers Township police charged Michelle Marie Africa, 42, with misdemeanors of DUI, simple assault, endangering the welfare of children and reckless endangerment.
According to the criminal complaint, at about 9:20 p.m. Sept. 14 a driver called 911 to report that Africa’s vehicle was “all over the road” and had hit a mailbox.
The caller followed Africa until she came to a stop near Hayes Avenue and Glass Alley. At that time, police said her daughter also called 911 to report that her mother was driving while intoxicated.
According to court records, Africa smelled of alcohol, had slurred speech and was unsteady on her feet. Police arrested her at the scene.
Africa’s daughter told police that Africa had picked her up and they went to a pizza shop in Canonsburg.
According to the complaint, after they left the girl was “very scared and upset” while her mother was driving. Police said that she tried to exit the vehicle while at a stop sign, but Africa pulled her back into the car by the hair.
The original 911 caller reported seeing the girl attempt to exit the vehicle.
Police said Africa consented to a breathalyzer test and that her blood alcohol content was 0.212%.
Africa was arraigned Thursday morning before District Judge Michael Manfredi, who released her on $50,000 unsecured bond. She is due to appear for a preliminary hearing at 10:30 a.m. Oct. 18.
