A 12-year-old Chartiers Valley Middle School student died Wednesday night after collapsing during a basketball practice at the school in Collier Township.
Jayson Kidd of Bridgeville collapsed during warm-ups shortly after 5 p.m. and was taken to an area hospital where he died about an hour later, according to the Allegheny County medical examiner’s office.
The school district planned to have grief counselors from the Middle School Crisis Team available for students and staff Thursday.
“I am confident that our community will rise in support,” Superintendent Johannah Vanatta said in a written message posted on the district’s website. “My thoughts and prayers are with the student’s family, friends, teammates, coaches, teachers, and all of those affected by this tragedy.”
District officials said they would not comment further on the student’s death.
Collier Township police did not respond to a phone message seeking comment on the investigation.
The medical examiner’s office did not release a cause or manner of the student’s death.