A Chartiers Township woman and her stepbrother were charged Monday with trying to rob a Burgettstown gas station before robbing a market clerk in nearby Langeloth last month.
McDonald police said a store clerk at the BP in Burgettstown interfered with the Dec. 21 robbery attempt by pushing the suspect, Nikki Lynn Clark, out the door before she ran away without any cash, court records state.
Clark, 28, remained Monday in Washington County jail on $150,000 bond on charges stemming from the robbery at Tucker’s Market in Langeloth, Smith Township.
She allegedly wore the same red hat and bandana over her face when she robbed the clerk of $3,800, clothing that matched the description of the suspect in the BP crime, police stated in the affidavit.
The BP clerk told police she threatened to shoot him with a gun that supposedly was in her coat pocket.
Clark’s stepbrother, Frank Joseph Dessify, 40, of Langeloth, faces allegations he conspired with her to rob the clerks and also served as her driver. Dessify is being summoned to appear before District Judge Gary Havelka to face his charges, which include robbery, attempted robbery and conspiracy.