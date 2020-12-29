A store clerk in Smith Township was robbed last week by a woman who claimed to have a gun and then thanked her for handing over $3,800 before leaving.
The clerk also said the suspect, identified as Nikki Lynn Clark, 28, of Chartiers Township, also apologized to her during the robbery about 5:30 p.m. Dec. 21, Smith police stated in court records.
“I’m sorry. It’s Christmastime,” Clark allegedly said while indicating she had a handgun in the pocket of her winter coat.
The victim said the robber also wore a red hat and bandana that repeatedly fell off her face when she walked into Tucker’s Market at 1438 Langeloth Road.
A woman matching Clark’s description also went that day to a nearby residence in wet clothing and asked for help in getting a ride to another house, police stated in charging documents.
Police said Clark was identified by several people as the suspect in the robbery.
She was charged with robbery, theft, making terroristic threats and reckless endangerment.
She is in Washington County jail on $150,000 after being arrested on Christmas and arraigned before District Judge James Saieva Jr.