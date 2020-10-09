The Chartiers Township real estate tax office of Carol Warcholak, tax collector, will be closed Oct. 12, through Oct. 16.
The office will reopen Oct. 19, with regular hours from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays.
During the novel coronavirus pandemic, Warcholak is encouraging taxpayers to mail payments or drop them off at the municipal building, 2 Buccaneer Drive, Houston.
According to the township website, residents may also use Municipay online, credit card or e-check payment options.
Taxes are due at face value through Dec. 31 of this year. Due the COVID-19 pandemic, no penalties will be collected on 2020 taxes paid by the Dec. 31 deadline.