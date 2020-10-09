news1.JPG

The Chartiers Township real estate tax office of Carol Warcholak, tax collector, will be closed Oct. 12, through Oct. 16.

The office will reopen Oct. 19, with regular hours from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays.

During the novel coronavirus pandemic, Warcholak is encouraging taxpayers to mail payments or drop them off at the municipal building, 2 Buccaneer Drive, Houston.

According to the township website, residents may also use Municipay online, credit card or e-check payment options.

Taxes are due at face value through Dec. 31 of this year. Due the COVID-19 pandemic, no penalties will be collected on 2020 taxes paid by the Dec. 31 deadline.

