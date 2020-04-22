After a spate of vehicle break-ins, Chartiers Township police are asking residents to make sure vehicles are locked.
Chief James Horvath said two or three people attempted to break in to vehicles in the areas of Grant Street and Johnson Road earlier this month, gaining access to a few.
The police department posted on Facebook that more vehicles were broken into last week, and the suspects may be driving a silver minivan.
“It’s going to happen because people are starting to get antsy. They don’t have money,” Horvath said.
No arrests have been made, but Horvath said police have footage of the suspects provided by one of the victims, and others have seen them as well.
“We got a call from a person down off of Johnson Road. He saw a van with these people in it. Once he saw them, they jumped in the car and took off,” Horvath said.
According to Horvath, nothing was stolen from the vehicles that were entered. He suspects they may attempt to do the same thing in surrounding communities.
“That’s what they do: They go from one neighborhood to another. It’s on and off,” Horvath said.
Horvath said the best way for residents to avoid break-ins is to remove valuables from their vehicles and keep the doors locked.
Anyone who sees or hears anything suspicious is asked to contact police.
“Since people are home and all, if they would hear something, we would just want them to call 911 so we could get there right away and get these people out of here,” Horvath said.