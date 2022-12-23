Chartiers Township residents won’t have a single waste hauler handling waste and recycling.
At a Dec. 13 board of supervisors meeting, residents voiced their displeasure at a township proposal to hire a single company for waste and recycling pickup.
Updated: December 23, 2022 @ 2:53 am
Chartiers Township residents won’t have a single waste hauler handling waste and recycling.
At a Dec. 13 board of supervisors meeting, residents voiced their displeasure at a township proposal to hire a single company for waste and recycling pickup.
Currently, residents choose and pay their own garbage hauler, while the township has a contract with Waste Management Inc. for the pickup of recyclables.
The contract with Waste Management expires at the end of December, so supervisors sought bids for a recycling contract, but also had requested alternate bids to see how much one hauler would charge to serve the township’s residents.
However, after hearing from residents at the meeting, supervisors opted to keep its current trash hauling arrangement and rejected all bids. They re-bid a recycling-only contract and will open bids to award that recycling contract on Jan. 3 at noon.
Township manager Jodi Noble said supervisors had explored using one hauler in order to see if it would save residents money and to reduce the number of heavy trucks from different waste hauling companies driving on township roads.
“The supervisors certainly understood and respected the residents’ concerns that they want to choose their own hauler,” said Noble.
Supervisors had requested bids for four options that included various combinations of waste and recycling pick-up.
Staff writer
(0) comments
