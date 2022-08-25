A Chartiers Township driver accused of hitting a pedestrian with his vehicle last month has been charged.
Harry Ringer, 41, of Ridge Avenue, faces a felony charge of aggravated assault by vehicle while driving under the influence, as well as misdemeanors of driving under the influence and reckless endangerment.
According to the criminal complaint, shortly before 9 p.m. July 17, Chartiers police were dispatched to 2117 West Pike St. after Ringer struck David Marsette while he was walking home from work.
Marsette was able to speak to police at the scene but unable to remember what had happened. He was flown to Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh for treatment.
Witnesses saw Ringer climb out of his vehicle, and others heard him saying he did not mean to hit Marsette, court paperwork states.
Police said Ringer smelled of alcohol and had glassy, bloodshot eyes and saw an open can of beer in the car’s cupholder. Ringer initially tried to deny he had been driving, according to the complaint.
“Ringer claimed his wife was driving, and then began describing the incident as if he was the driver of the vehicle,” police wrote in the complaint.
Ringer allegedly admitted to both being drunk and being the driver several times while in custody, according to the complaint. A blood test found his BAC was higher than 0.3%.
Marsette told police he last remembered walking on the side of the road, on his way home from work. He suffered several injuries, including a concussion and lacerations in his head that required stitches and staples.
Ringer was arraigned Tuesday afternoon before District Judge James Saieva, who sent him to Washington County jail on $50,000 bond. Ringer is due to appear for a preliminary hearing at 10:30 a.m. Sept. 13.
