A Chartiers Township police officer who rescued a man found unconscious inside a smoke-filled home and then returned to save his dog was hailed for her heroic actions by the board of supervisors on Tuesday.
Officer Amanda Brewer responded to a report of suspicious circumstances at about 1:45 p.m. April 6 in the area of 152 Cummins Ave., Houston.
When Brewer arrived, she heard the sound of fire alarms, and when she looked through the window, the officer saw the house was filled with smoke.
After knocking at the locked front door but getting no response, Brewer went to the back door.
She spotted a man lying unconscious on the kitchen floor and, despite not wearing any protective gear, went into the smoke-filled home and dragged him to safety on the back porch.
The resident regained consciousness and said there was no one else inside.
“Officer Brewer then requested the fire department and EMS to respond,” Chartiers Township Police Chief Steven Horvath said during a brief recognition ceremony held at the start of the township supervisors meeting.
But Brewer heard a dog barking inside the house and went back in, where she found the spaniel-mix in the living room and carried the dog outside.
At the ceremony, Horvath thanked Brewer for her service to the community.
“I would like to recognize and commend Officer Brewer for her actions of heroism on April 6, 2023. Her unselfish act to risk her safety without having any protective gear to enter danger to save the life of a resident and their pet shows the true demeanor of duty and honor of a professional police officer. She has shown the true meaning of the badge, which is to protect and serve,” said Horvath. “I am very proud of her, and appreciative of the team we have here.”
Brewer has been a police officer for 10 years, and has served with the Chartiers force for six years.
Helping others is the main reason she wears a police badge, Brewer said.
“I was just doing my job and wanted to make sure everyone was safe and out of the house,” said Brewer.
The victim was taken to AHN Canonsburg Hospital and later transported to UPMC Mercy for treatment of smoke inhalation. He has since been released. The dog was not injured.
