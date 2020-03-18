A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a Chartiers Township man who police say assaulted a pregnant woman and threatened her with a knife.
State police charged Lawrence Gordon Patterson, 28, of 333 E. Grant St., with strangulation, aggravated assault of an unborn child, simple assault and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle Monday.
According to the criminal complaint, police went to a home on Bel Air Drive at about 1:50 a.m. Monday.
Patterson’s girlfriend told police he punched her in the face, choked her and suffocated her with a pillow.
He also held a knife to her throat, according to the complaint. She told police she is eight months pregnant.
Patterson took the victim’s car keys and drove away in her vehicle, according to the complaint.