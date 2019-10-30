CHARLEROI – A Chartiers Township man is in custody on charges he severely assaulted his girlfriend at her Charleroi residence Saturday.
Charleroi Regional police filed a string of charges against the suspect, Jamar Rasheed Gaston, after they took him into custody with a struggle about 3 a.m. at an apartment in the 500 block of Fallowfield Avenue, court records show.
Gaston, 27, of 747 N. Main St., was immediately jailed on a state parole violation, police stated in the affidavit.
The victim, Rebecca Cumpston, told police she messaged Gaston that morning that she was packing up his belongings.
He rushed back to her apartment and punched her in the face as soon as she answered her door, police alleged in charging documents.
Cumpston also accused Gaston of kicking her in the head several times and pushing her into a wall, creating a large hole in it, charging documents indicate.
Police said Gaston tried to run and that officers needed to use “non-lethal force” to handcuff him. He later tried to kick out a window in a police cruiser.
Gaston is charged in the case with aggravated assault, simple assault, resisting arrest, flight, harassment, public drunkenness, disorderly conduct and criminal mischief.
District Judge Larry Hopkins set bond at $50,000 when he arraigned Gaston by video Tuesday.
At the time of his arrest Gaston was wanted on a warrant from June 2015 for violating his parole after being sentenced to 18 months in prison. He pleaded guilty in that case to a robbery in Washington in May 2012, and also received a sentence of 5 years of probation.