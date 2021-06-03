Eighty-nine students are set to graduate from Chartiers-Houston High School at 7 p.m. Friday at the high school.
The Class of 2021 valedictorian is Nicholas Young.
Madeline Grace Gillo was selected as salutatorian and Tim Urban is the honor student.
Young is the son of Dr. John Young and Tammy Young of Washington.
During high school, Young was a member of the National Honor Society, LEO Club and Fly Fisher’s Club. He participated in several musicals. For six years, he competed in Pennsylvania Junior Academy of Science competitions at California University, earning the Pennsylvania Science Talent Search Award as a junior. He also participated in regional and state Future Business Leaders of America competitions and attended state Workshops in Entrepreneurship.
Young volunteers with the Pittsburgh Urban Gardening Project and serves as a Teen Ambassador for Washington Health System Washington Hospital’s Teen Outreach program, and as a Senior Outreach volunteer at Premier Washington Health Center.
Young will attend the University of Pittsburgh’s accelerated Dietitian Nutritionist Program. Young plans to launch his own nutrition-based business.
Gillo is the daughter of Christopher and Meredith Gillo of Houston.
She was a member of C-H’s Hometown High Q Team and Mathletes. She also was a member of the marching band and flag corps, and served as captain as a senior. She also belonged to the stage crew, serving as stage manager her senior year, and the Leo Club. She also played basketball and soccer.
Gillo volunteered with the Bucks for Bucs organization and Relay for Life.
Gillo will attend Ohio University Russ College of Engineering & Technology honors program for mechanical engineering
Urban is the son of Jim and Jill Urban of Houston. He was a member of the National Honor Society, Leo Club, and Bots IQ.
He played on the baseball, cross country and golf teams.
Urban will attend Washington & Jefferson College, where he will participate in the engineering and applied science dual degree program.