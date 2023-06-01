Chartiers-Houston High School will hold commencement for 82 seniors at 7 p.m. Friday, June 2, at the Chartiers-Houston High School stadium.
Three students have been selected as honored speakers for the ceremony. They are Lily Coppola, valedictorian; Colleen Walsh, salutatorian; and Noelle Wingard, honor student.
Coppola is the daughter of Dan and Kristie Coppola of Houston. Her activities included Hometown High Q and Leo Club and National Honor Society. She was also a member of the track and field team. She received a Presidential Scholarship at George Washington University, where she will major in international affairs.
Walsh is the daughter of Kelly and Patrick Walsh of Houston. She was a member of the National Honor Society and National Business Honor Society, president of the FBLA and National Honor Society, treasurer of the Leo Club, served as class treasurer and was a peer jury member. Walsh plans to attend the University of Pittsburgh to study neuroscience.
Wingard is the daughter of Robert Wingard of McDonald and Melissa Wingard of Washington. Her school activities included president of Bring Change 2 Mind (BC2M), treasurer of the student government, and was a member of Leo Club, Dreamers Club, Mathletes, National Honor Society, and track and field team. She plans to attend the University of Pittsburgh to major in public health on a pre-medicine track.
