The Chartiers-Houston School District went into lockdown for about an hour and a half Thursday morning as police served an arrest warrant to a person in the area who was wanted by Allegheny County Police Department.
Chartiers Township Police Chief James Horvath emphasized that “nothing happened at Chartiers-Houston High School,” and that police asked the school district to go into lockdown as a precaution.
A message on the school district website noted the “police action that was taking place has been resolved without further incident or escalation. We are ending the exterior lockdown and resuming full normal operations. All the students and staff are safe.”
Classes continued as normal during the lockdown, but visitors were not permitted in or out of the buildings.
The school district was notified about the warrant being issued at around 8 a.m.
Horvath said the suspect was taken into custody without incident.
“Nothing happened. It was just that Allegheny County Police Department had an arrest warrant for a person in the general areal, and all we did was have the school lock down until he was taken into custody,” Horvath said.