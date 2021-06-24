Chartiers-Houston School District has selected a new superintendent.
On Monday, the school board voted unanimously to hire Dr. Gary D. Peiffer to lead the district.
The three-year contract, which runs from mid-July until July 2024, includes a $135,000 salary.
Peiffer is currently the superintendent of Greensburg-Salem School District.
A native of Bucks County and graduate of Penn State University, Peiffer began his career in education in 1990 as a history teacher at a private school in Montgomery County.
He was hired at East Allegheny School District in 1997, and held several administrative positions there over a 15-year span before he was hired as superintendent of Carlynton School District in 2012. He served there until he was named superintendent of Greensburg-Salem in 2018.
“I’m looking forward to being a Buccaneer and being a part of the community, and getting to know the people in the community,” said Peiffer. “Chartiers-Houston has a great reputation, and the opportunity was appealing. I like a small community that’s close-knit. The community wants to do what’s best for the kids and the school district, and that’s a dynamic I want to be a part of.”
Principal Phil Mary will serve as interim superintendent until Peiffer assumes his duties.